Festival of Books comes to Liberty Station

Festival of Books comes to Liberty Station

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Readers, rejoice!

The San Diego Festival of Books is coming to Liberty Station Saturday and it’s bringing lovers of the written word together for a good cause. Veteran and author Bill Reed went from Navy diver to bestseller and will be at the Veterans Publishing booth visiting with readers and signing autographs.

Reed joined News 8’s Dan Cohen on Morning Extra on Friday to talk all about his fiction and nonfiction military writing, and the buildup of excitement behind the Festival of Books in America’s Finest City. Portions of revenue from books sold at the booth will be donated to the Us4Warriors Foundation, San Diego County’s Veterans Non-profit of the Year in 2016.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. so there’s plenty of time to swing by and check out all of the literature you can handle. Special guest panels, which cost only $3, will be taking place throughout the afternoon and $1 from each admission will go to the San Diego Council of Literacy.

