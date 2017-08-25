Young author dedicates inspiring book to Syrian refugees - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Young author dedicates inspiring book to Syrian refugees

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An award-winning local author is using her words to inspire confidence in refugees-- and she’s doing it all as a 10-year-old.

One night before a test at school, Trisha Rao wrote herself a poem to remind her to believe in herself. The poem worked, and she later used her dog Sunshine as a character in a story based on the poem and dedicated it to Syrian refugees.

Trisha told News 8’s Nichelle Medina that each of us can do great things if we believe in ourselves, work hard and have hope, and that’s the message she wants readers to take away from “Believe In Yourself.”

She’s hard at work on her second book now, which again features Sunshine and a group of her doggy friends who go on an adventure and stop an evil threat from taking over the world.

If you are one of the many parents out there who are inspired by what this young talent is achieving and think she can inspire your child, bring them by Trisha’s book talk session at the Rancho Bernardo Branch Library this Saturday at 1 p.m. More information is available at SanDiegoLibrary.org.

