Young author dedicates inspiring book to Syrian refugees

A teenage probationer who escaped on foot after leading police on an early morning East County car chase -- leaving behind a cohort who was then killed in an officer-involved shooting -- was captured Friday, authorities reported.
A San Diego-based medical response team and American Red Cross volunteers traveled to Texas Friday as Hurricane Harvey bears down on the state.
The body of an apparent homicide victim was found in a Mountain View-area residence Friday, authorities said.
A U.S. government watchdog agency on Friday dismissed a company's objections to the bidding process to build a prototype for a proposed border wall.
The sails are coming down at the San Diego Convention Center.
After nearly three decades, the iconic roof structure will be removed and replaced as part of a renovation project due in part to a $25.5 million loan from the California State Infrastructure Bank approved last June.
Unlike most birds, this one doesn't migrate, it prefers to stay in one place. The red-crested turaco is also the national bird of Angola.
Imagine your favorite heroes performing movie-style thrills and stunts right before your eyes. Marvel Universe Live - Age of Heroes is taking over San Diego this weekend.
Thanks to an app that ties together local neighborhoods and one neighbor who jumped into action, a family dog was able to escape the clutches of a coyote and make it back home.
The county of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency Friday expanded its list of people who should be vaccinated for hepatitis A to include those who handle food.
A former Navy man accused of torturing and disfiguring his next-door neighbors' dogs over a period of months in Oceanside, poisoning them, burning them with acid and gouging out one of their eyes, was ordered Friday to stand trial on animal cruelty and other charges.