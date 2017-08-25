"Ingrid Goes West" star Aubrey Plaza dishes on social media culture

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It’s the era we live in. Vanity has taken over our world, placing on us an immense pressure to let the world on the internet know we’re cool, fun and good looking.

Debuting Friday, “Ingrid Goes West” shows a side of the social media universe that isn’t often seen. It’s all about Ingrid, a mentally-disturbed woman played by Aubrey Plaza, with an obsessive affinity for a social media personality.

Plaza had a chat with News 8’s Heather Myers about how the seemingly exaggerated relationship is actually very real, and how the movie is relatable even to those of us on the not-so-crazy side of the social media obsession scale.