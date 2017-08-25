"Ingrid Goes West" star Aubrey Plaza dishes on social media cult - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

"Ingrid Goes West" star Aubrey Plaza dishes on social media culture

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It’s the era we live in. Vanity has taken over our world, placing on us an immense pressure to let the world on the internet know we’re cool, fun and good looking.

Debuting Friday, “Ingrid Goes West” shows a side of the social media universe that isn’t often seen. It’s all about Ingrid, a mentally-disturbed woman played by Aubrey Plaza, with an obsessive affinity for a social media personality.

Plaza had a chat with News 8’s Heather Myers about how the seemingly exaggerated relationship is actually very real, and how the movie is relatable even to those of us on the not-so-crazy side of the social media obsession scale.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Lemon Grove Shootout: Third suspect involved arrested

    Lemon Grove Shootout: Third suspect involved arrested

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-08-26 02:19:56 GMT

    A teenage probationer who escaped on foot after leading police on an early morning East County car chase -- leaving behind a cohort who was then killed in an officer-involved shooting -- was captured Friday, authorities reported.

     

    A teenage probationer who escaped on foot after leading police on an early morning East County car chase -- leaving behind a cohort who was then killed in an officer-involved shooting -- was captured Friday, authorities reported.

     

  • Hurricane Harvey: San Diegans deploy for Texas

    Hurricane Harvey: San Diegans deploy for Texas

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-08-26 02:13:07 GMT

    A San Diego-based medical response team and American Red Cross volunteers traveled to Texas Friday as Hurricane Harvey bears down on the state.

     

    A San Diego-based medical response team and American Red Cross volunteers traveled to Texas Friday as Hurricane Harvey bears down on the state.

     

  • Body found inside Mountain View area home

    Body found inside Mountain View area home

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:09 PM EDT2017-08-26 02:09:42 GMT

    The body of an apparent homicide victim was found in a Mountain View-area residence Friday, authorities said.

     

    The body of an apparent homicide victim was found in a Mountain View-area residence Friday, authorities said.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.