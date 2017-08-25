"Wild Goose Dreams" coming to La Jolla Playhouse - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

"Wild Goose Dreams" coming to La Jolla Playhouse

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A “gireogi appa” or goose dad, is a term used to describe a father who works in one country to support his family living in another, often overseas. The Korean word is inspired the migrant instincts of geese.

Actor James Kyson will be playing the part of a goose dad in the play “Wild Goose Dreams”, which is coming to the La Jolla Playhouse in early September.

Find more information here.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Lemon Grove Shootout: Third suspect involved arrested

    Lemon Grove Shootout: Third suspect involved arrested

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-08-26 02:19:56 GMT

    A teenage probationer who escaped on foot after leading police on an early morning East County car chase -- leaving behind a cohort who was then killed in an officer-involved shooting -- was captured Friday, authorities reported.

     

    A teenage probationer who escaped on foot after leading police on an early morning East County car chase -- leaving behind a cohort who was then killed in an officer-involved shooting -- was captured Friday, authorities reported.

     

  • Hurricane Harvey: San Diegans deploy for Texas

    Hurricane Harvey: San Diegans deploy for Texas

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-08-26 02:13:07 GMT

    A San Diego-based medical response team and American Red Cross volunteers traveled to Texas Friday as Hurricane Harvey bears down on the state.

     

    A San Diego-based medical response team and American Red Cross volunteers traveled to Texas Friday as Hurricane Harvey bears down on the state.

     

  • Body found inside Mountain View area home

    Body found inside Mountain View area home

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:09 PM EDT2017-08-26 02:09:42 GMT

    The body of an apparent homicide victim was found in a Mountain View-area residence Friday, authorities said.

     

    The body of an apparent homicide victim was found in a Mountain View-area residence Friday, authorities said.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.