"Wild Goose Dreams" coming to La Jolla Playhouse

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A “gireogi appa” or goose dad, is a term used to describe a father who works in one country to support his family living in another, often overseas. The Korean word is inspired the migrant instincts of geese.

Actor James Kyson will be playing the part of a goose dad in the play “Wild Goose Dreams”, which is coming to the La Jolla Playhouse in early September.

