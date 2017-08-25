Navy man accused of torturing neighbors' dogs ordered to stand trial

The sails are coming down at the San Diego Convention Center.
After nearly three decades, the iconic roof structure will be removed and replaced as part of a renovation project due in part to a $25.5 million loan from the California State Infrastructure Bank approved last June.
Unlike most birds, this one doesn't migrate, it prefers to stay in one place. The red-crested turaco is also the national bird of Angola.
Imagine your favorite heroes performing movie-style thrills and stunts right before your eyes. Marvel Universe Live - Age of Heroes is taking over San Diego this weekend.
Thanks to an app that ties together local neighborhoods and one neighbor who jumped into action, a family dog was able to escape the clutches of a coyote and make it back home.
The county of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency Friday expanded its list of people who should be vaccinated for hepatitis A to include those who handle food.
A former Navy man accused of torturing and disfiguring his next-door neighbors' dogs over a period of months in Oceanside, poisoning them, burning them with acid and gouging out one of their eyes, was ordered Friday to stand trial on animal cruelty and other charges.
The union representing more than 10,000 San Diego County employees delivered Friday a notice of an intention to go on strike over what they decry as unfair labor practices.
A Bengal tiger cub smuggled into the U.S. from Mexico was in good condition Friday at the San Diego Zoo's Safari Park.
A day after four San Diego County cities tied or set new records for low temperatures, a heat wave is set to wash over the region beginning Friday, with the weather warming significantly throughout the weekend and into next week.
National Dog Day is coming on Saturday and News 8 is here to remind you that the day lasts longer than the 20 minutes it takes to snap a picture of your pup and post it on social media.