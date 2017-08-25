Nice neighbors save dog from clutch of hungry coyote

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Thanks to an app that ties together local neighborhoods and one neighbor who jumped into action, a family dog was able to escape the clutches of a coyote and make it back home.

ChiChi, a 10-pound shih tzu, was snatched by a coyote from her Tierrasanta backyard on Tuesday as her human, Ashley Williams, looked on.

Williams quickly alerted her husband Rico who hopped on the Nextdoor app and warned others. A neighbor saw the alert and then saw the coyote with ChiChi in its grip. Several neighbors then jumped into action and distracted the coyote until it dropped ChiChi and ran off.

Another neighbor scooped up the wounded dog and rushed her to the Tierrasanta Veterinary Hospital where it was treated for puncture wounds near the neck and muscle damage around the spine.

ChiChi needed surgery, but luckily for Ashley and Rico, she sustained no damage to her jugular or esophagus.

“I’m all about community,” Rico Williams said. “And this is a story about a community coming together to stop a coyote from taking one of the pets of the neighborhood.”

Now a veterinarian who helped ChiChi is warming Tierrasanta dog owners that coyotes are becoming less timid, and behavior like this could become more common.

Dr. Michelle Schexneider said that among all the predators in the area, rattlesnakes and coyotes pose the biggest threat to your family pet.

On Saturday, the vet hospital is holding a charity dog wash to raise money for emergency pet care needed after events just like this.