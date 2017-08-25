Nice neighbors save dog from clutch of hungry coyote - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Nice neighbors save dog from clutch of hungry coyote

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Thanks to an app that ties together local neighborhoods and one neighbor who jumped into action, a family dog was able to escape the clutches of a coyote and make it back home.

ChiChi, a 10-pound shih tzu, was snatched by a coyote from her Tierrasanta backyard on Tuesday as her human, Ashley Williams, looked on.

Williams quickly alerted her husband Rico who hopped on the Nextdoor app and warned others. A neighbor saw the alert and then saw the coyote with ChiChi in its grip. Several neighbors then jumped into action and distracted the coyote until it dropped ChiChi and ran off.

Another neighbor scooped up the wounded dog and rushed her to the Tierrasanta Veterinary Hospital where it was treated for puncture wounds near the neck and muscle damage around the spine.

ChiChi needed surgery, but luckily for Ashley and Rico, she sustained no damage to her jugular or esophagus.

“I’m all about community,” Rico Williams said. “And this is a story about a community coming together to stop a coyote from taking one of the pets of the neighborhood.”

Now a veterinarian who helped ChiChi is warming Tierrasanta dog owners that coyotes are becoming less timid, and behavior like this could become more common.

Dr. Michelle Schexneider said that among all the predators in the area, rattlesnakes and coyotes pose the biggest threat to your family pet.

On Saturday, the vet hospital is holding a charity dog wash to raise money for emergency pet care needed after events just like this.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Convention Center jibes rooftop look, removes iconic sails

    Convention Center jibes rooftop look, removes iconic sails

    The sails are coming down at the San Diego Convention Center.
    After nearly three decades, the iconic roof structure will be removed and replaced as part of a renovation project due in part to a $25.5 million loan from the California State Infrastructure Bank approved last June.

     

    The sails are coming down at the San Diego Convention Center.
    After nearly three decades, the iconic roof structure will be removed and replaced as part of a renovation project due in part to a $25.5 million loan from the California State Infrastructure Bank approved last June.

     

  • Zoo Day: Red-crested turaco

    Zoo Day: Red-crested turaco

    Friday, August 25 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-08-25 21:24:56 GMT

    Unlike most birds, this one doesn't migrate, it prefers to stay in one place. The red-crested turaco is also the national bird of Angola.

     

    Unlike most birds, this one doesn't migrate, it prefers to stay in one place. The red-crested turaco is also the national bird of Angola.

     

  • Marvel Universe Live takes over San Diego

    Marvel Universe Live takes over San Diego

    Friday, August 25 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-08-25 21:04:38 GMT

    Imagine your favorite heroes performing movie-style thrills and stunts right before your eyes. Marvel Universe Live - Age of Heroes is taking over San Diego this weekend. 

     

    Imagine your favorite heroes performing movie-style thrills and stunts right before your eyes. Marvel Universe Live - Age of Heroes is taking over San Diego this weekend. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.