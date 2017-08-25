Kylie Jenner Poses for Her First 'Super Nude' Photo Shoot

Coldplay announced that they would be rescheduling their concert in Houston, Texas, on Friday night after safety concerns arose amid Hurricane Harvey.
Taylor Swift surprised fans this week with the release of her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do," and announced that her album, Reputation, will be released on Nov. 10.
Shania Twain's 1997 single, "That Don't Impress Me Much," is considered one of the singer's biggest hits. Now, 20 years since its release, the 51-year-old country artist is revealing the reason she included Brad Pitt's name in the lyrics.