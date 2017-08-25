Body found inside Mountain View area home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Body found inside Mountain View area home

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The body of an apparent homicide victim was found in a Mountain View-area residence Friday, authorities said.

The suspicious death in the 4400 block of Mayberry Street was reported about 9:15 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Homicide detectives were sent to the home to document the scene of the fatality, SDPD public-affairs Officer Joshua Hodge said.

The deceased person was described only as female, Hodge said. Further details were not immediately available.

