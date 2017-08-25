Lemon Grove Shootout: Third suspect involved arrested

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A teenage probationer who escaped on foot after leading police on an early morning East County car chase -- leaving behind a cohort who was then killed in an officer-involved shooting -- was captured Friday, authorities reported.

Sheriff's deputies and members of a fugitive task force arrested 19-year- old Dominic Jones of San Diego near the intersection of Broadway and Lemon Grove Avenue in Lemon Grove at about 11:30 a.m., sheriff's Lt. Kenneth Nelson said.

The events that culminated in the fatal law enforcement shooting began shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, when a patrol officer spotted a gray Ford sedan with an open door stopped in the middle of the street at a green light near Fletcher Parkway and Baltimore Drive in La Mesa, according to police.

While approaching to investigate, the officer heard a scream from inside the car, after which it sped away, Nelson said.

The officer gave chase, following the vehicle into Spring Valley, where a sheriff's sergeant joined the pursuit. After entering Lemon Grove, the Ford stopped in the 2100 block of Rebecca Way, a dead-end street north of Mount Miguel High School.

Three men then jumped out and ran off, one jumping a nearby fence as he fled, Nelson said. A short time later, officers spotted that suspect on a hillside behind a home, a short distance from the abandoned car, and heard gunshots from his direction.

At that point, a San Diego police officer who had been dispatched to aid in the chase released a service dog, who charged the 19-year-old man on the embankment and began biting him.

While struggling with the attacking animal, the suspect opened fire with a pistol, prompting a sheriff's deputy and three police officers -- two from La Mesa and one from San Diego -- to shoot back, killing him, according to Nelson.

No other injuries were reported.

The deceased suspect's name has been withheld pending family notification.

One of his companions was taken into custody near the site of the deadly confrontation. After being questioned, the man was released. His name has not been made public.

At the time of the pursuit, Jones -- who is believed to have been the one behind the wheel of the Ford -- was the subject of a recently issued arrest warrant for an alleged probation violation stemming from a 2016 assault case.

The man killed in the police shooting was "not on any law enforcement radar," the lieutenant said.