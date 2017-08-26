Point Loma switches on controversial stadium lights

A new era kicked off at Point Loma High School Friday night as the football team played its first game under newly installed LED lights – lights that attracted plenty of controversy from the surrounding neighborhood.
San Diego police on Friday said they've arrested a man in the killing of a 38-year-old mother of two in her apartment in the Mountain View area..
The San Diego State University campus was packed Friday with people for move-in day. New and returning students and their families carried suitcases and boxes packed with the essentials into their new on-campus housing. News 8's Heather Hope reports from SDSU.
A teenage probationer who escaped on foot after leading police on an early morning East County car chase -- leaving behind a cohort who was then killed in an officer-involved shooting -- was captured Friday, authorities reported.
A San Diego-based medical response team and American Red Cross volunteers traveled to Texas Friday as Hurricane Harvey bears down on the state.
A U.S. government watchdog agency on Friday dismissed a company's objections to the bidding process to build a prototype for a proposed border wall.
The sails are coming down at the San Diego Convention Center.
After nearly three decades, the iconic roof structure will be removed and replaced as part of a renovation project due in part to a $25.5 million loan from the California State Infrastructure Bank approved last June.
Unlike most birds, this one doesn't migrate, it prefers to stay in one place. The red-crested turaco is also the national bird of Angola.
Imagine your favorite heroes performing movie-style thrills and stunts right before your eyes. Marvel Universe Live - Age of Heroes is taking over San Diego this weekend.
Thanks to an app that ties together local neighborhoods and one neighbor who jumped into action, a family dog was able to escape the clutches of a coyote and make it back home.