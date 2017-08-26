Woman Pays-It-Forward By Allowing 12 Women To Wear Her Wedding D - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman Pays-It-Forward By Allowing 12 Women To Wear Her Wedding Dress For Free: 'It's a Blessing'

Updated: Aug 26, 2017 9:41 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.