Cal Fire battling 15-acre fire near Borrego Springs

A man was seriously injured Saturday after being struck by a San Diego Parks and Recreation Department truck.
A man was found dead early Saturday after a San Diego County sheriff's deputy happened upon a solo car crash in Vista.
Cal Fire crews are battling a 15-acre vegetation fire, dubbed the Montezuma Fire, burning in the area of the 800 block of Montezuma Valley Road near Borrego Springs.
Key oil and gas facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast have temporarily shut down as Hurricane Harvey pounds the region with torrential rain and high winds, virtually assuring gasoline prices will rise in the storm's aftermath.
Hundreds of people are marching around San Francisco's Alamo Square park holding signs condemning white supremacists and chanting, "Whose streets? Our streets!"
A San Diego-based medical response team and American Red Cross volunteers traveled to Texas Friday as Hurricane Harvey bears down on the state.
A San Diego-based charity is sending relief aid to support those impacted by Hurricane Harvey, which walloped southeastern Texas Friday night and today continues to drench the region.
A day after four San Diego County cities tied or set new records for low temperatures, a heat wave is set to wash over the region beginning Friday, with the weather warming significantly throughout the weekend and into next week.
A new era kicked off at Point Loma High School Friday night as the football team played its first game under newly installed LED lights – lights that attracted plenty of controversy from the surrounding neighborhood.
San Diego police on Friday said they've arrested a man in the killing of a 38-year-old mother of two in her apartment in the Mountain View area..