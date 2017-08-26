Cal Fire battling 15-acre fire near Borrego Springs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cal Fire battling 15-acre fire near Borrego Springs

BORREGO SPRINGS (NEWS 8) - Cal Fire crews are battling a 15-acre vegetation fire, dubbed the Montezuma Fire, burning in the area of the 800 block of Montezuma Valley Road near Borrego Springs.

Cal Fire said the fire had grown to 15 acres at around 1:13 p.m after reporting it at 5 acres at 12:43. Just after 3 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that the fire was 5 percent contained.

Crews are fighting the blaze from ground and air. Montezuma Valley Road is closed in the area of the fire and no structures are currently threatened.

