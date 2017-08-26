Cal Fire battling 15-acre fire near Borrego Springs

BORREGO SPRINGS (NEWS 8) - Cal Fire crews are battling a 15-acre vegetation fire, dubbed the Montezuma Fire, burning in the area of the 800 block of Montezuma Valley Road near Borrego Springs.

Cal Fire said the fire had grown to 15 acres at around 1:13 p.m after reporting it at 5 acres at 12:43. Just after 3 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that the fire was 5 percent contained.

Crews are fighting the blaze from ground and air. Montezuma Valley Road is closed in the area of the fire and no structures are currently threatened.

#MontezumaFire [update] near the Community of Borrego Springs (San Diego County) is now 15 acres and 5% contained. Forward progress stopped. — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 26, 2017

#MontezumaFire [Update] 15 acres no structure threat fires burning in light and medium fuels. Additional resources are en route. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 26, 2017