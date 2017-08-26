Montezuma Fire grows to 62 acres - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Montezuma Fire grows to 62 acres

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a brush fire near Borrego Springs in far eastern San Diego County on Saturday.

The fire was at 62 acres and was 20 percent contained as of 6:10 p.m, according to Cal Fire San Diego. Twenty engines and two helicopters managed to halt its forward progress and eight crews remained, officials said.

The blaze began as a vehicle fire in the 800 block of Montezuma Valley Road, and later spread into nearby brush, according to Jon Heggie of Cal Fire San Diego.

Montezuma Valley Road was closed in the vicinity of the fire as crews responded.

The fire was reported as a 2-acre blaze before noon, but it quickly grew to engulf about 15 acres by 1:45 p.m., officials said. No structures were believed to be threatened.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.