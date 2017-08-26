Montezuma Fire grows to 62 acres

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a brush fire near Borrego Springs in far eastern San Diego County on Saturday.



The fire was at 62 acres and was 20 percent contained as of 6:10 p.m, according to Cal Fire San Diego. Twenty engines and two helicopters managed to halt its forward progress and eight crews remained, officials said.



The blaze began as a vehicle fire in the 800 block of Montezuma Valley Road, and later spread into nearby brush, according to Jon Heggie of Cal Fire San Diego.



Montezuma Valley Road was closed in the vicinity of the fire as crews responded.



The fire was reported as a 2-acre blaze before noon, but it quickly grew to engulf about 15 acres by 1:45 p.m., officials said. No structures were believed to be threatened.

#MontezumaFire [update] off Montezuma Valley Rd, near the Community of Borrego Springs (San Diego County) is now 62 acres and 20% contained. — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 27, 2017

#MontezumaFire [update] near the Community of Borrego Springs (San Diego County) is now 15 acres and 5% contained. Forward progress stopped. — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 26, 2017

#MontezumaFire [Update] 15 acres no structure threat fires burning in light and medium fuels. Additional resources are en route. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 26, 2017