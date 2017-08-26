Rep. Hunter no-shows at citizens' town hall, office says invitations were 'misleading'

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) – Constituents of District 50, represented by Congressman Duncan Hunter (R), gathered at Cuyamaca College on Saturday for a Town Hall hosted by Indivisible San Diego on the representative’s behalf.

The group said that Rep. Hunter promised a Town Hall during the August congressional recess and did not follow through, so it organized its own and invited the politician to join.

Hunter never showed. According to Hunter’s spokesperson Mike Harrison, there was “no meaningful effort towards coordinating with our office to make sure Rep. Hunter could attend,” and invites went out with the congressman’s photo were misleading and made it appear as if he were hosting the town hall.

Harrison also said that Hunter's office met with the Indivisible group for six straight weeks but eventually became nonproductive.

“I don't feel like he is taking care of us, he's not supporting us,” hall attendee said. “He's not helping us, he doesn't care about us."

Prior to the start of the town hall at 2 p.m., hall attendees crowded together on a campus lawn and spelled out the word “censure.” The move was an attempt to send a message to Hunter, Rep. Darrell Issa and other Republicans who have failed to get behind the House resolution to censure President Trump for his response to events Charlottesville, Virginia.