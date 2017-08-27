Bike Day: 3,500 Bicyclist ride across the Coronado Bridge

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Around 3,500 bicyclists are scheduled Sunday to take the annual opportunity to ride across the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge.

In the 10th annual Bike the Bay event, the riders will circumnavigate San Diego Bay on a course that will take them through Coronado, Imperial Beach, Chula Vista, National City and San Diego along the Bayshore Bikeway.

The 25-mile route will begin and end at Embarcadero Marina Park South along the downtown waterfront.

"We started Bike the Bay 10 years ago as a way to raise money for biking countywide while showcasing the character of our region and the abundant opportunity we have to become the most bike-friendly place in the country," said Andy Hanshaw, executive director of the San Diego Bike Coalition. "Now this ride has become a San Diego staple -- a summer tradition for families, tourists and locals who want a remarkable view of the place they call home."

Live entertainment, food trucks and a beer garden will be available for the bicyclists when they finish.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Bike Coalition programs.