2 Dead After Hurricane Harvey Hits Texas, Causes Major Floods Throughout Area

Two people died and hundreds have been left stranded after Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas area on Saturday and left rising floodwaters in its wake.
A Nashville woman was able to experience a special moment with her elderly father as they watched the total solar eclipse together on Monday.
A California teen who allegedly drove drunk and livestreamed a crash that killed her little sister last month said she did it to raise money for the 14-year-old's funeral.
A Nebraska wife is certainly paying it forward as her wedding dress is set to be worn by at least 12 other women.
The mom of a Colorado cheerleader seen crying out in agony as she's forced into a painful split in a shocking video is opening up about the ordeal, as more details are revealed about the coach's past.