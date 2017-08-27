Trump prepares to lift limits on military gear for police

A San Marcos company is helping NASA track and study tropical storm Harvey. The goal of the project is to improve the accuracy of predicting a storm's path to help save lives. News 8's Brandon Lewis has a closer look at the research.
A man was seriously injured Saturday after being struck by a San Diego Parks and Recreation Department truck.
Temperatures were well above average in most of San Diego County Sunday amid a heat advisory from the National Weather Service.
The San Diego-based warship USS America departed Singapore Sunday after concluding its support of the USS John S. McCain, which was involved in a collision last week that killed at least two sailors, with eight others still missing and presumed dead.
Constituents of District 50, represented by Congressman Duncan Hunter (R), gathered at Cuyamaca College on Saturday for a Town Hall hosted by Indivisible San Diego on the representative’s behalf.
U.S. Border Patrol agents at San Diego Sector, discovered a cross-border smuggling tunnel early Saturday morning after they arrested 30 people who were in the country illegally near the Otay Mesa port of entry.
Around 3,500 bicyclists are scheduled Sunday to take the annual opportunity to ride across the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge.
Mark Cuban isn't ready to launch a formal campaign to challenge President Donald Trump. Yet Cuban, an outspoken Texas billionaire who describes himself as "fiercely independent" politically, sees an opportunity for someone to take down the Republican president.
Firefighters are battling a brush fire near Borrego Springs that sparked in far eastern San Diego County Saturday.
A planned right-wing rally in the shadow of the Golden Gate Bridge that was downgraded to a news conference at a small park fizzled further on Saturday,