Wings of Rescue helps clear shelters as Harvey hits the South

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Dozens of animals stranded in the South will soon be looking for new homes in San Diego.

On Monday, the group Wings of Rescue is planning to fly more than 100 pets from Louisiana to San Diego to make room in shelters for pets affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The plane carrying the animals is scheduled to arrive at Gillespie Field in El Cajon on Monday afternoon.

It will take 10 to 15 minutes to unload the plane. Then the pets will go to Labradors and Friends Rescue, San Diego Humane Society, and your Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

Last Thursday, the group sprung into action by transporting pups from an overcrowded El Centro shelter to Washington state.

These pups will be flying here from Louisiana tomorrow via @WingsofRescue to help ease crowding in shelters due to #HurricaneHarvey @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/iObFLpKX2l — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) August 28, 2017

A spokesman said their mission is to make sure no animals is ever left behind.

"It's the untold story of natural disasters," said the spokesman.

According to Wings of Rescue, the incoming pets are not direct victims of Hurricane Harvey.

These are highly adoptable cats and dogs who have been in animal shelters in the Lafayette area.

They are being transferred to San Diego to create room for the victim pets that have been lost, strayed, or abandoned because of the hurricane. These pets do not have owners who will be searching for them when the weather improves.

Wings of Rescue has flown an estimated 26,000 pets to safety since 2012.