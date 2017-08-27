Divers find remains of all missing from USS McCain collision

A San Marcos company is helping NASA track and study tropical storm Harvey. The goal of the project is to improve the accuracy of predicting a storm's path to help save lives. News 8's Brandon Lewis has a closer look at the research.
The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion celebrated 60 years of racing at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca and 70 years of Ferrari. The four-day event brings over 500 vintage race cars from around the world. News 8's Shawn Style has more in this video report.
Around 3,500 bicyclists are scheduled Sunday to take the annual opportunity to ride across the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge.
A woman's car was stolen at gunpoint from her home in Sherman Heights early Sunday morning, police said.
Two men, one of them armed, took an undisclosed amount of cash during a robbery Sunday at a Chevron Mini Mart in Otay Mesa West.
Hundreds of protesters on Sunday marched from Balboa Park to Horton Plaza in downtown San Diego as part of a "Rally Against Hate."
A man was seriously injured Saturday after being struck by a San Diego Parks and Recreation Department truck.
Temperatures were well above average in most of San Diego County Sunday amid a heat advisory from the National Weather Service.
The San Diego-based warship USS America departed Singapore Sunday after concluding its support of the USS John S. McCain, which was involved in a collision last week that killed at least two sailors, with eight others still missing and presumed dead.