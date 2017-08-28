9 Things You Didn't See On TV at the 2017 MTV VMAs: Bromances, Besties and Bodyguards

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards featured some of the year's hottest artists performing some of their most popular songs, as well as some painfully awkward comedic sketches and genuinely heartfelt acceptance speeches.
The stars pulled out all the stops when they stepped out on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Sunday.
There were a ton of metallic looks and embroidery, as well as many political statements, but it was hard to top Olivia Munn, who showed off her enviable long legs in a Nicolas Jebran ...
WARNING: We're about to recap the most shocking moments from Game of Thrones' season seven finale! If you do not want to know what happened, fly away on the nearest dragon -- but stay far away from Eastwatch!
Some of the biggest names in music turned out for the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, for a fun night filled with some truly incredibly highlights and musical performances -- and some legitimately baffling moments.
The 2017 MTV VMAs was full of political statements -- with some artists choosing to let their outfits do the talking!