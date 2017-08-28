Hurricane Harvey: How San Diego can help

Our hearts go out to those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. We can make a difference now as rescue, recovery and relief efforts are underway in Texas. Here’s how you can help:

DONATE NOW to any of these organizations providing direct relief and support to victims and first responders of Hurricane Harvey.

AMERICAN RED CROSS - Call 1- 800-RED CROSS text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. CLICK HERE to make a donation.

- Call 1- 800-RED CROSS text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. CLICK HERE to make a donation. THE SALVATION ARMY - Call 1-800-725-2769 @SalvationArmyUS. CLICK HERE to make a donation.

- Call 1-800-725-2769 @SalvationArmyUS. CLICK HERE to make a donation. SAVE THE CHILDREN - Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund Donate online. CLICK HERE to make a donation.

- Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund Donate online. CLICK HERE to make a donation. DRISCOLL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL - Cares for Corpus Christi’s young patients, is in the direct path of Hurricane Harvey. The hospital transported many of its patients out of harm’s way and is reported to likely sustain damage during the storm and need funds to repair. CLICK HERE to make a donation.

- Cares for Corpus Christi’s young patients, is in the direct path of Hurricane Harvey. The hospital transported many of its patients out of harm’s way and is reported to likely sustain damage during the storm and need funds to repair. CLICK HERE to make a donation. CATHOLIC CHARITIES USA - CLICK HERE to donate. For specific Hurricane Harvey relief, text CCUSADISASTER to 71777. CLICK HERE to make a donation.

- CLICK HERE to donate. For specific Hurricane Harvey relief, text CCUSADISASTER to 71777. CLICK HERE to make a donation. DONATE BLOOD - There’s an urgent plea for blood donations for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. San Diegans can donate locally through the American Red Cross. CLICK HERE for a list of local donation centers.

- There’s an urgent plea for blood donations for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. San Diegans can donate locally through the American Red Cross. CLICK HERE for a list of local donation centers. VOLUNTEER - American Red Cross and The Salvation Army volunteers are dispatched to provide ongoing disaster relief efforts providing shelter, fresh water, food, clothes, bedding and life necessities and recovery. Volunteers will also be needed for rebuilding efforts. Please visit the Red Cross or Salvation Army to assist volunteer efforts.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT