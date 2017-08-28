Support Irma and Harvey Disaster Relief Now

SUPPORT IRMA & HARVEY DISASTER RELIEF NOW
Here at KFMB Stations, our hearts go out to those devastated by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. PLEASE HELP American Red Cross' immediate disaster relief efforts NOW. Through your generous donations, we've raised more than $2.5 MILLION to date, but more assistance is critical. Thank you, San Diego for your generosity and ongoing donations.
Make your donation ONLINE HERE or call the local San Diego Red Cross at (858) 309-1278.
After a $250,000 pledge came in, we're happy to report the $1 million goal set forth by an anonymous donor has been exceeded.
As of Sept. 6, the donation total by San Diegans was at $1.24 million; with the matching funds that brings the total to well over $2 million for Harvey victims.
The devastating images out of Texas prompted one generous San Diegan, who wants to remain anonymous, to pick up the phone and make the million dollar donation offer.
"It’s not anyone you know. It’s someone who just has a great heart who has been fortunate in business and finances and wants to give. He’s been blessed and fortunate so he wants to pass that forward," said Wendy McKinney the Chief Development Officer with the Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties.
The donor is a successful business man who has lived in San Diego for a while. In the eighties, he spent five years in Texas and found the people there very generous. So that generosity is being repaid.
"He said, 'I want to step up in a significant way and make a difference.' He saw the different shelters that needed to be opened and all the people that are suffering," McKinney continued.
To get the process started, the attorney for the anonymous man reached out to News 8 and then we partnered with the Red Cross in this donation effort.
The Red Cross also notes that during times of need the organization provides so much more than food and clothing.
"We even have folks there helping them with psychological care. People are stressed out and the emotions are at a high level," explained McKinney.
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT
