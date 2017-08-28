San Diego Unified students return to school

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The fall semester begins Monday for youngsters in the San Diego Unified School District, as well as college students at San Diego State University, Cal State San Marcos and Point Loma Nazarene.



More than 111,000 elementary, middle and high school students will start classes in San Diego.



District officials outlined several things that are new this semester, including turning Sequoia Elementary School into a visual and performing arts magnet school, establishing a STEAM cluster in Linda Vista that incorporates science, technology, engineering and mathematics into instruction in a more meaningful way, and a partnership with the Anti-Defamation League to increase tolerance at each campus.



Each school will have a wellness plan, created with parent involvement, that meets the fitness and nutrition needs of children.



At San Diego State, 11,000 new students will be welcomed to class, including 5,300 freshmen. The average high school GPA of 3.7 is the best in the history of the university, which is celebrating its 120th anniversary.



The total student body of 17,000 is the largest-ever at Cal State San Marcos, school officials said. Enrollment includes 2,500 freshman, a 17 percent increase over last year, and the 1,900 transfers are a 21 percent jump.



CSUSM is also beginning its first year as a full-fledged member of NCAA Division II for its 13 athletic teams, having transitioned over the last couple of years from the NAIA.



Point Loma Nazarene officials cautioned students to take alternate routes to campus because of "significant construction" along Catalina Boulevard. Students are urged to avoid Canon and Rosecrans streets. Suggested alternates are online, CLICK HERE.