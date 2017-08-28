San Diego Unified students return to school

The fall semester begins Monday for youngsters in the San Diego Unified School District, as well as college students at San Diego State University, Cal State San Marcos and Point Loma Nazarene.
Record-breaking heat is expected to descend upon Southern California Monday, with temperatures ratcheting up over the next three days and remaining high but tapering off just a bit through the end of the week.
Our hearts go out to those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. We can make a difference now as rescue, recovery and relief efforts are underway in Texas.
A San Marcos company is helping NASA track and study tropical storm Harvey. The goal of the project is to improve the accuracy of predicting a storm's path to help save lives. News 8's Brandon Lewis has a closer look at the research.
The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion celebrated 60 years of racing at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca and 70 years of Ferrari. The four-day event brings over 500 vintage race cars from around the world. News 8's Shawn Style has more in this video report.
Around 3,500 bicyclists are scheduled Sunday to take the annual opportunity to ride across the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge.
A woman's car was stolen at gunpoint from her home in Sherman Heights early Sunday morning, police said.
Two men, one of them armed, took an undisclosed amount of cash during a robbery Sunday at a Chevron Mini Mart in Otay Mesa West.
Hundreds of protesters on Sunday marched from Balboa Park to Horton Plaza in downtown San Diego as part of a "Rally Against Hate."