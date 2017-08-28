Body of Missing Pregnant Woman Discovered Wrapped in Plastic in River

The body of a woman who vanished while she was eight months pregnant has been discovered in a North Dakota river.
Some 11 trillion gallons of water have fallen over the Houston area, paralyzing the nation's fourth largest city and forcing officials in the Lone Star State to ask rescuers nationwide for immediate aid.
Two people died and hundreds have been left stranded after Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas area on Saturday and left rising floodwaters in its wake.
A Nashville woman was able to experience a special moment with her elderly father as they watched the total solar eclipse together on Monday.
A California teen who allegedly drove drunk and livestreamed a crash that killed her little sister last month said she did it to raise money for the 14-year-old's funeral.
A Nebraska wife is certainly paying it forward as her wedding dress is set to be worn by at least 12 other women.