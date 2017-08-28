More than 1,000 without power in North County - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

More than 1,000 without power in North County



SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A power outage has left nearly 1,100 homes and businesses without electrical service in Fairbanks Ranch, Rancho Santa Fe and the San Elijo Lagoon area, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

Service is expected to be restored by 2:30 p.m., the utility reports.

The cause of the problem is under investigation.

