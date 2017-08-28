More than 1,000 without power in North County

The guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett returned home to San Diego Monday following a five-month deployment.
A power outage has left nearly 1,100 homes and businesses without electrical service in Fairbanks Ranch, Rancho Santa Fe and the San Elijo Lagoon area, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.
Record-breaking heat is expected to descend upon Southern California Monday, with temperatures ratcheting up over the next three days and remaining high but tapering off just a bit through the end of the week.
The flooding in Houston is causing widespread damage that could take years to recover from. News 8's Steve Price shows us one of our former colleagues who is in Texas witnessing the historic flood.
Around 3,500 bicyclists are scheduled Sunday to take the annual opportunity to ride across the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge.
A man was seriously injured Saturday after being struck by a San Diego Parks and Recreation Department truck.
U.S. Border Patrol agents at San Diego Sector, discovered a cross-border smuggling tunnel early Saturday morning after they arrested 30 people who were in the country illegally near the Otay Mesa port of entry.
Our hearts go out to those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. We can make a difference now as rescue, recovery and relief efforts are underway in Texas.
The fall semester begins Monday for youngsters in the San Diego Unified School District, as well as college students at San Diego State University, Cal State San Marcos and Point Loma Nazarene.