Coach Fired Over Video That Showed Him Forcing 13-Year-Old Cheer - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Coach Fired Over Video That Showed Him Forcing 13-Year-Old Cheerleader Into Splits

Updated: Aug 28, 2017 3:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.