California seeks to boost electric-car rebate program

Dozens of migrants fleeing from Border Patrol agents led authorities to a surprising discovery over the weekend: A tunnel under the US-Mexico border in San Diego used to bring Chinese nationals illegally into the United States.
This coming weekend marks the unofficial end of summer and with it comes your last chance to catch SeaWorld's night time celebration Electric Ocean. The park transforms into a sea of glowing color with dancing, shows and more. News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from SeaWorld with more on that and the park's Labor Day fireworks.
Sneaking a peek at fall fashion - that's what you can do next Wednesday at the Omni La Costa Resort.
More than 100 dogs and cats arrived in San Diego Monday from a shelter in Louisiana, where the operators are clearing out space to shelter animals rescued from Texas and Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
Most cities have mayors that are elected to duty. But in one local community, there's a mayor's race with a twist.
The guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett returned home to San Diego Monday following a five-month deployment.
A power outage has left nearly 1,100 homes and businesses without electrical service in Fairbanks Ranch, Rancho Santa Fe and the San Elijo Lagoon area, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.
Record-breaking heat is expected to descend upon Southern California Monday, with temperatures ratcheting up over the next three days and remaining high but tapering off just a bit through the end of the week.
The flooding in Houston is causing widespread damage that could take years to recover from. News 8's Steve Price shows us one of our former colleagues who is in Texas witnessing the historic flood.
Around 3,500 bicyclists are scheduled Sunday to take the annual opportunity to ride across the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge.