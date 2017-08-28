EXCLUSIVE: Julianne Hough Cries During Emotional Speech Supporting LGBTQ Community: 'I Know What I Stand For'

Julianne Hough got emotional on Saturday while introducing Imagine Dragons at the LOVELOUD Festival, as she opened up about the importance of acceptance and standing up for what you believe is right.
A hectic tour schedule prompted The Weeknd to skip his scheduled performance at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, a source tells ET.
One week after announcing he was joining the Hellboy reboot, Ed Skrein has exited the project amid criticism about his casting.
Kevin Hart is challenging celebrities to step up and help out in the relief efforts of those in Houston, Texas, that were affected by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend.