EXCLUSIVE: Julianne Hough Cries During Emotional Speech Supporting LGBTQ Community: 'I Know What I Stand For'

Kevin Hart Gives $25K to Victims of Hurricane Harvey, Asks His Famous Friends to Donate

Kevin Hart is challenging celebrities to step up and help out in the relief efforts of those in Houston, Texas, that were affected by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend.



