San Diego sending help to Houston

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Several crews from San Diego are already on the ground in Houston offering emergency support.

Many are assisting with rescues, while others are providing aid for flood victims.

San Diegans answered the call to help with the aftermath of now-tropical storm Harvey.

California Task Force 8 deployed with a team of 45 urban search-and-rescue personnel.

It's made up of members from more than two dozen agencies, many of whom also worked the response to Hurricane Katrina and 9/11.

They're bringing with them several boats to navigate the flooded streets.

Five guardsmen also left San Diego on Friday to assist.

They join a national effort underway to rescue people trapped on their roofs.

Houston officials encouraged residents to climb on top of their homes as the flood waters continue to rise above attics.

Once safe, a team of San Diego medical personnel is assisting wherever needed to evaluate patients.

"We've had experiences working in tents to provide medical care, we have worked in field circumstances and have augmented emergency departments," said Therese Rymer from the Disaster Medical Assistance Team.

Aid from across the country continues pouring in, but it goes beyond the immediate rescues.

FEMA says the recovery could take years.

Sempra Energy - the parent to SDG&E - is donating $150,000 to The Red Cross and Americares.

It will then match employee donations up to an additional $100,000.

"Our employees always get behind these efforts," said Sempra Energy's Amber Albrecht. "They believe in helping other communities struck by disaster so we expect a positive response.

"With Hurricane Harvey we have people who are displaced and Sempra Energy wanted to do something to help."

For more ways to help victims of Harvey visit News 8's resource page below.



