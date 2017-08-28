Michael Bublé's Son Noah Celebrates 4th Birthday With Awesome Spider-Man Party -- See Pics!

Nine months after Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato's son Noah was diagnosed with cancer, the inspirational young man celebrated his fourth birthday with a Spider-Man themed party on Sunday.
DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince, aka Will Smith, are officially back together and ET was backstage in the U.K. with the popular '90s duo to talk reuniting after more than a decade, stage injuries and whether their kids listen to their music.
Julianne Hough got emotional on Saturday while introducing Imagine Dragons at the LOVELOUD Festival, as she opened up about the importance of acceptance and standing up for what you believe is right.
A hectic tour schedule prompted The Weeknd to skip his scheduled performance at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, a source tells ET.
A hectic tour schedule prompted The Weeknd to skip his scheduled performance at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, a source tells ET.