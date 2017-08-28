Ray Romano's Other Son Gets Gets a Date

After seeing one of Ray Romano's sons, Matt, on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' angling for a girlfriend, James asks Ray and Julia Louis-Dreyfus to help Greg, Ray's other son -- who works at The Late Late Show-- choose a date from among three single women in the audience.
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" is James Corden's song of the summer, and he celebrates it with a remix set to lyrics summarizing the summer of 2017, everything from North Korea to everything Donald Trump to fidget spinners.
Ahead of his Floyd Mayweather's big fight against Conor McGregor, James makes his pitch to add his name to the list of esteemed hype men Mayweather uses before bouts, but he can't quite find the right vibe.
James Corden invites Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda to star in his most challenging role yet -- "Hair" performed in a real crosswalk on Beverly Boulevard at CBS.
Jeremy Renner is asked about Elizabeth Olsen's claim that he resembles Grumpy Cat, as he's sitting next to the voice of Grumpy Cat, Aubrey Plaza.
John Boyega tells James about becoming friends with the man who played Indiana Jones, and how a night out with Harrison Ford at a Nigerian restaurant in London led to a very close encounter afterwards.
After going through some fashion history and sense with Lily Collins and Anthony Mackie, James asks Lily if he and Mackie can see why the internet is wild about Lily's eyebrows.
James asks Kate Beckinsale about an old photo she posted on Instagram and learns she had eyes for Rob Lowe long before she made it to Hollywood.
James Corden meets with the ladies of Little Mix to propose a duet as part of their performance on the show and does not want to take "no" for an answer.
James and Gordon Ramsay give fans a look at their new project, MasterChef Junior Junior, where the two push the boundaries and look for America's youngest great home cooks. No baby is too young.