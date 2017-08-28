How to be a meal-prep master

It's an organization near and dear to News 8's Heather Myers' heart because she has seen first-hand what they are doing right here in San Diego.
In order to celebrate 25 years in business, Geppetto's Toy Stores will send one lucky child and their parent on an all-expenses paid trip to New York City.
More than 100 dogs and cats arrived in San Diego County Monday from a shelter in Louisiana, where the operators are clearing out space to house animals rescued from Texas and Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
A heat wave that settled in across the Southland over the weekend kept much of the San Diego area sweltering Monday amid temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal for late summer.
Our hearts go out to those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. We can make a difference now as rescue, recovery and relief efforts are underway in Texas.
The flooding in Houston is causing widespread damage that could take years to recover from. News 8's Steve Price shows us one of our former colleagues who is in Texas witnessing the historic flood.
Dozens of migrants fleeing from Border Patrol agents led authorities to a surprising discovery over the weekend: A tunnel under the US-Mexico border in San Diego used to bring Chinese nationals illegally into the United States.
This coming weekend marks the unofficial end of summer and with it comes your last chance to catch SeaWorld's night time celebration Electric Ocean. The park transforms into a sea of glowing color with dancing, shows and more. News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from SeaWorld with more on that and the park's Labor Day fireworks.
