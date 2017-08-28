How to be a meal-prep master

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Meal prepping can help keep your diet and your budget on track, but it's not always easy.

Weight loss and fitness expert and nutritionist, Melissa Kathryn with some tips and shared some benefits of meal prepping.

Some tips Melissa shared include:

1. Keep it simple - do not overcomplicate.

2. Get over being a perfectionist and any ideas that you need to be Martha Stewart

3. Do meal prep that doesn’t take more than an hour

Some ideas for meal-prep recipes include:

Breakfast: Egg muffins, omelettes, smoothie, smoothie bowls, overnight oats

Lunch: Mason jar salads, lettuce wraps, quinoa bowls

Dinner: Veggie stir-fry, healthy pizza, tacos for the family

For more from Melissa, visit her Facebook here.