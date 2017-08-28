San Diego nonprofit creating a room to heal

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It's an organization near and dear to News 8's Heather Myers' heart because she has seen first-hand what they are doing right here in San Diego.

Savvy Giving is a nonprofit group that helps families who have a child facing a medical crisis.

Savvy Giving board member Marla Vandling and 15-year-old Kasey Harvey visited Morning Extra to share on an upcoming fundraising event.

Learn more about Savvy Giving in the YouTube video below.