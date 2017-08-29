Trauma and transitions: How San Diego schools grapple with educating refugees

By Mandy McLaren and Megan Wood

Each new school year comes with a few changes for kids, but for San Diego refugee students trying to learn English and struggling to assimilate – it can be particularly challenging.

It can be tough being the new kid in class and even more difficult for refugees. Just ask Liberian native Tamba Fallah.

“Yeah, first year was hard because when I first came, I had zero English. Zero. None,” he said.

Fallah came to San Diego in 2009, when he was 15 years old. It was the first time he was enrolled in school.

"It was hard to fit in not just with the environment, but with the students and the teachers because we couldn't communicate.”

It took Fallah five years to graduate from Crawford High School. For about ten years, San Diego Unified placed refugee students in self-contained classrooms called “new arrival centers.”

[Tamba Fallah is a former New Arrival Center student at Crawford High School in San Diego. The Liberian native moved to San Diego as a refugee in 2009. (Megan Wood / inewsource)]

The focus was to learn English before integrating into classes with other peers – but in the 2015-2016 school year, the district realized refugee students were not progressing as well as they had hoped.

"We were noticing that some kids were graduating, but not all,” said Sandra Cephas.

Sandra Cephas, director of the San Diego Unified School District’s Office of Language Acquisition

At some schools, the district found fewer than 50 percent of newcomers graduated in four years.

The reason?

Those self-contained classrooms were leaving students without credits to satisfy graduation requirements. Last year, the district created a new program.

In what they are calling “international centers” – students no longer spend the day with just one teacher. They take an English class, but also classes with their English speaking peers.

"It's really treating them as any other ninth-grader as they come into our high schools. Basically giving them options so they can graduate in four years,” said Cephas.

Retired teacher Kris Larsen had worked in the new arrival centers and is not a fan of the new approach.

Kris Larsen, a former New Arrival Center teacher in San Diego

"It's not a one size fits all. I just think we need to be smart about providing what each newcomer student needs,” said Larsen.

But the school district said students are doing better under the new program, with more getting passing grades in regular math glasses. "

Slowing down the curriculum in my opinion is not the answer. Can we improve the support of the students who are getting in these classes? Yes,” said Cephas.

This story was reported by iNewsource and the investigative reporting workshop at American University.

NOTE: Mandy McLaren is a graduate student in investigative reporting at American University and a fellow in the university’s Investigative Reporting Workshop. Megan Wood is a multimedia journalist for inewsource. This story was a collaboration of the Investigative Reporting Workshop and inewsource.

