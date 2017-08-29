Trauma and transitions: How San Diego schools grapple with educating refugees

Each new school year comes with a few changes for kids, but for San Diego refugee students trying to learn English and struggling to assimilate – it can be particularly challenging.
For the first time, Medicare officials have posted online quality scores for some 3,800 hospice providers - including about two dozen in San Diego County.
Despite rumors of its death, the Healthy California Act, a bill that would create a massive single payer insurance system for nearly all 39 million Golden State residents, is alive and, in the eyes of its supporters, imperative.
Alex and Vicki Masters are devoted parents. Their 8-year-old son Vincent has his own area of the living room for his Lego bricks, and a baby gate keeps his 8-month-old brother, Gabriel, away from the small choking hazards. The baby can crawl across a brightly blanketed room, all under the gaze of his brother and stay-at-home dad.
Alex and Vicki Masters are devoted parents. Their 8-year-old son Vincent has his own area of the living room for his Lego bricks, and a baby gate keeps his 8-month-old brother, Gabriel, away from the small choking hazards. The baby can crawl across a brightly blanketed room, all under the gaze of his brother and stay-at-home dad.
The number of high school seniors taking the ACT exam in San Diego County has increased more than 25 percent over the past five years.
Laptops, tablets and even cellphones have become a regular part of how schools in San Diego County teach students. Kids start the year checking out their school’s electronic device of choice, maybe an iPad or a laptop, and use it as part of their daily lessons.
Bus drivers and mechanics for San Diego's North County Transit District allege they are owed thousands of dollars in accrued vacation, sick and personal time from First Transit, a national company that operated NCTD's bus service for the past seven years under a $178 million contract.