Heat Alert: Schools to hold minimum day to help kids beat the heat

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It was back to school Monday for more than 111,000 students in the San Diego Unified School District, but with dangerously hot temperatures in the forecast, students at schools without air-conditioning will be sent home early Tuesday.

Superintendent Cindy Marten said the district is taking the steps to protect its students’ health and safety, and also remind families that excessive heat should never be ignored.

Sixth grader Abraham Martinez is one of the fortunate ones – his school has AC, but the soaring mercury still takes its toll.

“The heat makes you tired – don’t really learn a lot,” he said.

In response, the district will implement its “Hot Weather Plan” – a minimum day for schools with little or no air condition where the temperatures are expected to surpass 95 degrees.

Recess and P.E. will either be limited or rescheduled for later.

After school programs on each campus will also help care for students during the abbreviated day, but Tuesday may not be the only day San Diegans have to endure the unbearable heat.

Alex Tardy, with the National Weather Service, advices everyone from students to seniors and pet owners as well to take it easy and to take precautions.

A complete list of San Diego Unified schools that will have a minimum day Tuesday can be found online.