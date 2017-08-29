Settlement calls for waste removal from San Onofre

A search-and-rescue team from San Diego that previously deployed to Hurricane Katrina in 2005 arrived Monday night to a staging area in San Antonio to offer help to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
The majority owner of the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station in northern San Diego County announced Monday that it is committed to moving spent nuclear fuel to another site.
It was back to school Monday for more than 111,000 students in the San Diego Unified School District, but with dangerously hot temperatures in the forecast, students at schools without air-conditioning will be sent home early Tuesday.
It's an organization near and dear to News 8's Heather Myers' heart because she has seen first-hand what they are doing right here in San Diego.
In order to celebrate 25 years in business, Geppetto's Toy Stores will send one lucky child and their parent on an all-expenses paid trip to New York City.
More than 100 dogs and cats arrived in San Diego County Monday from a shelter in Louisiana, where the operators are clearing out space to house animals rescued from Texas and Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
A heat wave that settled in across the Southland over the weekend kept much of the San Diego area sweltering Monday amid temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal for late summer.
Our hearts go out to those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. We can make a difference now as rescue, recovery and relief efforts are underway in Texas.
The flooding in Houston is causing widespread damage that could take years to recover from. News 8's Steve Price shows us one of our former colleagues who is in Texas witnessing the historic flood.