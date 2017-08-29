Evangeline Lilly Reveals Her 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' Costume for the First Time -- See the Pic!

Evangeline Lilly gave fans a look at her awesome Wasp costume on Monday, when she shared a photo of herself suited up for the hotly anticipated Marvel sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp.
Celebrities including Beyoncé, Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson have pledged substantial funds to aid recovery efforts in Houston, Texas, in the devastating wake of Hurricane Harvey.
Maria Sharapova is back!
The 30-year-old Russian tennis star made her return to the Grand Slam circuit on Monday night, and she made it count, defeating No. 2 seed Simona Halep in three sets to advance to the second round of the U.S. Open.
Sharapova, who served a 15-month suspension after t...
As fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Will & Grace, the stars of the revival series are opening up about what it was like to come back, and how the show manages to remain relevant and honest.
Nine months after Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato's son Noah was diagnosed with cancer, the inspirational young man celebrated his fourth birthday with a Spider-Man themed party on Sunday.