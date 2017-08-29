House fire shuts down Hwy 78 in Ramona - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

House fire shuts down Hwy 78 in Ramona

RAMONA (NEWS 8) - Cal Fire San Diego says it is responding to a "fully involved" house fire in the 19000 block of state Route 78 northwest of Ramona.

The blaze also extended into the brush around the structure, though Cal Fire says firefighters have stopped the brush fire's spread.

The agency says the resident of the house has been accounted for.

