House fire shuts down Hwy 78 in Ramona

A heat wave that settled in across the Southland over the weekend kept much of the San Diego area sweltering Monday amid temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal for late summer.
Cal Fire San Diego says it is responding to a "fully involved" house fire in the 19000 block of state Route 78 northwest of Ramona.
A Pacific Beach Couple is asking for help in tracking down the person who shot their cat with a pellet gun. The couple said Atticus is well-known in the neighborhood and was shot on Sunday in the area of Jewell, Lamont and Hornblend streets.
Each new school year comes with a few changes for kids, but for San Diego refugee students trying to learn English and struggling to assimilate – it can be particularly challenging.
A search-and-rescue team from San Diego that previously deployed to Hurricane Katrina in 2005 arrived Monday night to a staging area in San Antonio to offer help to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
The majority owner of the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station in northern San Diego County announced Monday that it is committed to moving spent nuclear fuel to another site.
It was back to school Monday for more than 111,000 students in the San Diego Unified School District, but with dangerously hot temperatures in the forecast, students at schools without air-conditioning will be sent home early Tuesday.
It's an organization near and dear to News 8's Heather Myers' heart because she has seen first-hand what they are doing right here in San Diego.
In order to celebrate 25 years in business, Geppetto's Toy Stores will send one lucky child and their parent on an all-expenses paid trip to New York City.