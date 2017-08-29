Dispute brewing over local response to Hurricane Harvey

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - As Texas continues to deal with devastating flooding, San Diego lifeguards say they're being blocked from helping victims.

San Diego Lifeguard Sergeant, Ed Harris, is blasting the San Diego Fire Chief Brian Fennessy, claiming that local lifeguards have been prevented from helping out.



Harris says their CAL-OES truck is packed and just sitting in the yard.



He wrote a scathing letter to the Governor of Texas and Houston's Mayor apologizing for their inaction. He claims that lifeguards packed their bags Thursday and that taxpayer-funded trailer and boats sat in storage as they waited for a call. Harris says they were told to unpack their equipment and bring the boats to the fire department. His letter says in part:

"I am sorry to tell you that we are not coming... We have a River Rescue Team that is nationally recognized. Our guards spent weeks rescuing people during Hurricane Katrina. Sunday came and we listened to your pleas for help; still we are not sent. As professional lifeguards, we are saddened that there are moms, grandmas and children that we could rescue if we were only allowed to go help. We are sickened that Chief Brian Fennessy has blocked our response. It is with heavy hearts that we send this apology." Ed Harris, San Diego Lifeguard Sergeant



News 8 has not heard a response from the fire chief yet, but this is not the first time there's been a dispute. In March, the two battled over 911 response times.