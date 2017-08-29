Former FBI agent warns of home title fraud - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Former FBI agent warns of home title fraud

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Do you own a home or any type of residential property?

You’ll always have to worry about burglars, but a former FBI agent joined News 8’s Dan Cohen to talk about a different type of no-good thief that targets your home ownership.

“House stealers” will go online and download paperwork necessary to move the ownership of your property to a different name, file it, and then take out loans using your home as collateral.

It’s a tricky business that’s hard to defend, but Title Lock’s yearly subscription service gives you instant alerts the second any of your titles are tampered with for just a few nickels a day.

Visit www.hometitlelock.com for more information.

