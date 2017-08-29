More relocated shelter dogs arrive in San Diego in wake of Hurri - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

More relocated shelter dogs arrive in San Diego in wake of Hurricane Harvey

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - As first responders rush to Houston to help rescue and provide aid to the countless people in need of shelter, animal rescue organizations are also arriving to help save abandoned animals and reunite them with their families.

To make room for the influx of pets forced out of their homes, separated from their owners and in need of temporary residence, area shelters have sent animals already sheltered to different cities in the country, including San Diego.

News 8’s Angie Lee got to meet, and play with, three sibling labrador mixes evacuated from a shelter in Lafayette, Louisiana who are now sheltered with the San Diego Humane Society. Countless other dogs, cats and pets have been distributed among city shelters and the Rancho Coastal Humane Society and are in need of forever homes.

For more information on relocated pups like these ones and how you can help them, visit the Thrive Animal Rescue, Labradors and Friends Rescue, and Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s Facebook pages.

