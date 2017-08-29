Flex Alert issued for Tuesday afternoon due to heat wave - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Flex Alert issued for Tuesday afternoon due to heat wave

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The California Independent System Operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert for voluntary electricity conservation from 2 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29 due to heat wave.

Cal ISO is urging customers to conserve electricity especially during the late afternoon hours when air conditioners and home appliances are in use. The utility recommends using large appliances outside the hours of 2 and 9 p.m. and setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.

Tuesday’s high temperatures are expected to put the highest amount of stress on the grid that the state has seen this year.

More conservation tips:

Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, or turn off if away

Cool home with fans and draw drapes

Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances

Use major appliances in morning or late evening


More conservation tips can be found here.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Flex Alert issued for Tuesday afternoon due to heat wave

    Flex Alert issued for Tuesday afternoon due to heat wave

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 3:00 PM EDT2017-08-29 19:00:05 GMT

    The California Independent System Operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert for voluntary electricity conservation fro 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29 due to heat wave.

     

    The California Independent System Operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert for voluntary electricity conservation fro 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29 due to heat wave.

     

  • Navy Secretary Spencer makes first trip to San Diego

    Navy Secretary Spencer makes first trip to San Diego

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-08-29 18:56:49 GMT

    Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer is scheduled to visit Naval Base San Diego Tuesday and hold an "all hands" meeting with area sailors and tour the recently commissioned littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords.

     

    Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer is scheduled to visit Naval Base San Diego Tuesday and hold an "all hands" meeting with area sailors and tour the recently commissioned littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords.

     

  • Heat Advisory: Record highs are expected in San Diego

    Heat Advisory: Record highs are expected in San Diego

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-08-29 18:51:33 GMT

    Schools across the county were planning minimum-day schedules Tuesday as the "unrelenting" heat wave that has sent temperatures soaring across San Diego County was expected to peak.

     

    Schools across the county were planning minimum-day schedules Tuesday as the "unrelenting" heat wave that has sent temperatures soaring across San Diego County was expected to peak.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.