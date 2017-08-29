San Diego Bacon Fest is this Labor Day weekend

Crispy, salty - maybe even a bit addictive - bacon definitely deserves a celebration, and this Labor Day weekend, the San Diego Bacon Fest returns to Liberty Station for the fifth year.
As first responders rush to Houston to help rescue and provide aid to the countless people in need of shelter, animal rescue organizations are also arriving to help save abandoned animals and reunite them with their families.
More than 100 dogs and cats arrived in San Diego County Monday from a shelter in Louisiana, where the operators are clearing out space to house animals rescued from Texas and Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
A San Diego lifeguard sergeant who sued the city earlier in the year over water-rescue response times said Tuesday that the city's fire chief has blocked a lifeguard river rescue team from responding to the Hurricane Harvey disaster in Texas.
Schools across the county were planning minimum-day schedules today as the "unrelenting" heat wave that has sent temperatures soaring across San Diego County was expected to peak Tuesday.
A search-and-rescue team from San Diego that previously deployed to Hurricane Katrina in 2005 arrived Monday night to a staging area in San Antonio to offer help to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
Do you own a home or any type of residential property? You’ll always have to worry about burglars, but a former FBI agent joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about a different type of no-good thief that targets your home ownership.
Fire engulfed a home in Ramona early Tuesday morning, displacing its lone resident and sparking a brush fire that scorched about a quarter acre of vegetation, officials said.
A Pacific Beach Couple is asking for help in tracking down the person who shot their cat with a pellet gun. The couple said Atticus is well-known in the neighborhood and was shot on Sunday in the area of Jewell, Lamont and Hornblend streets.