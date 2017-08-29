San Diego Bacon Fest is this Labor Day weekend

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Crispy, salty - maybe even a bit addictive - bacon definitely deserves a celebration, and this Labor Day weekend, the San Diego Bacon Fest returns to Liberty Station for the fifth year.

This year's festival will be centered around America's favorite porky pleasure as the event unites the masses with San Diego's finest chefs, breweries, eateries and distilleries.

Come hungry as the list of participating bacon curators currently on board for Bacon Fest includes BIGA, Bub's at the Ballpark, Lazy Dog Restaurant, O'Brien's Pub, Sabuku Sushi, Slater's 50/50, The Cork & Craft, The Deck at Moonshine Flats, The Promiscuous Fork, Riviera Supper Club, Toronado and more!

As if all-you-can-eat isn't enough, admission will also include unlimited beverage samples.

All-inclusive tickets to the San Diego Bacon Fest can be purchased online and are currently $50 for GA and $80 for VIP, with prices increasing incrementally as the event draws near.

VIP grants a limited number of ticket holders 90 minutes of early access (starting at 12pm), exclusive specialty beer samples, and a Brew Caddy to hold your taster glass. Attendees must be at least 21 years of age.

For more information on the San Diego Bacon Fest, visit sdbaconfest.com.