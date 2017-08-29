Authorities identify officers and suspect in Lemon Grove shootout

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday publicly identified four law enforcement officers and a pistol-toting young man who got into an exchange of gunfire that left the latter dead in a neighborhood near Mount Miguel High School.



Isaias Raziel Ochoa, 19, died at the scene of the predawn shootout, which erupted in the 2100 block of Rebecca Way in Lemon Grove following a road chase last Thursday, sheriff's Lt. Kenn Nelson said.



The law personnel involved in the shooting -- sheriff's Sgt. Kotaro Murashige; La Mesa police Officers Taylor Persitza and Jonathan Seydel; and San Diego police Officer Jonathan Wiese -- suffered no injuries during the deadly encounter.

The events that led to Ochoa's death began shortly before 1:30 a.m., when a patrol officer spotted a gray Ford sedan with an open door stopped at a green light near Fletcher Parkway and Baltimore Drive in La Mesa, according to police.



While approaching to investigate, the officer heard a scream from inside the car, after which it sped away, Nelson said.



The officer gave chase, following the vehicle into Spring Valley, where a sheriff's sergeant joined the pursuit. After entering Lemon Grove and winding up on a dead-end street just west of state Route 125, the Ford rolled to a stop, and Ochoa jumped out and ran off along with two companions.



Ochoa climbed over a nearby fence and fled onto a hillside behind a home, a short distance from the abandoned car. Officers then heard gunshots from his direction, Nelson said.



At that point, a San Diego police officer who had been dispatched to aid in the chase released a service dog, which charged Ochoa on the embankment and began biting him.



While struggling with the attacking animal, Ochoa allegedly began shooting a pistol, prompting the sheriff's sergeant and three officers to return fire.



One of Ochoa's cohorts, meanwhile, had escaped. The other was taken into custody near the site of the shootout, questioned and released. His name was withheld.



On Friday morning, the outstanding suspect, 19-year-old Dominic Jones of San Diego, was arrested in Lemon Grove.



Jones -- who is believed to have been the one behind the wheel of the Ford during the pursuit -- was the subject of a recently issued arrest warrant for an alleged probation violation stemming from a 2016 assault case.



Ochoa was "not on any law enforcement radar," according to Nelson.



Murashige is a 22-year veteran of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Persitza, Seydel and Wiese have been with their agencies for one, 1 1/2 and 19 years, respectively.

