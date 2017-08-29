Authorities identify officers and suspect in Lemon Grove shootout

Addressing an immediate need for children's clothing and school uniforms in Hurricane-ravaged Houston, the San Diego Unified School District today urged residents to make donations to schools in the storm- damaged region.
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified four law enforcement officers and a pistol-toting young man who got into an exchange of gunfire that left the latter dead in a neighborhood near Mount Miguel High School.
The California Independent System Operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert for voluntary electricity conservation fro 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29 due to heat wave.
A Mexican citizen and prolific immigrant smuggler who threw a softball-sized rock at a U.S. Border Patrol agent, striking him in the face, was sentenced Monday to more than eight years in federal prison.
Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer is scheduled to visit Naval Base San Diego Tuesday and hold an "all hands" meeting with area sailors and tour the recently commissioned littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords.
Schools across the county were planning minimum-day schedules Tuesday as the "unrelenting" heat wave that has sent temperatures soaring across San Diego County was expected to peak.
Crispy, salty - maybe even a bit addictive - bacon definitely deserves a celebration, and this Labor Day weekend, the San Diego Bacon Fest returns to Liberty Station for the fifth year.
As first responders rush to Houston to help rescue and provide aid to the countless people in need of shelter, animal rescue organizations are also arriving to help save abandoned animals and reunite them with their families.
More than 100 dogs and cats arrived in San Diego County Monday from a shelter in Louisiana, where the operators are clearing out space to house animals rescued from Texas and Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.