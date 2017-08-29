SDUSD: Houston schools in need of clothing, supplies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Addressing an immediate need for children's clothing and school uniforms in Hurricane-ravaged Houston, the San Diego Unified School District Tuesday sent out its own plea for donations.



According to a posting on the SDUSD website, the Houston Independent School District needs children's clothes of all sizes -- clean and in reasonably good repair -- along with school uniforms and supplies.



Monetary donations can be made to the Houston district's foundation at HoustonISDFoundation.org/donate.



About 50 schools in Houston have been flooded, according to San Diego school officials.



Many families are staying in less-damaged schools and children do not have extra clothes or school supplies. A large number have lost their homes and most of their belongings.



Clothing and supplies can be sent to Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangum Road, Houston, Texas, 77092.

