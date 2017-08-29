Deputies search for shooting suspect in Spring Valley, victim taken to hospital

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - A shooting in a neighborhood near Sweetwater Regional Park left a woman wounded Tuesday afternoon and triggered a search for the gunman.

The gunfire in the 8400 block of Paseo Iglesia in Spring Valley was reported shortly before 3 p.m., according to sheriff's officials.

Medics took the victim, whose name and age were not immediately available, to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego in unknown condition, sheriff's Lt. Matthew Glisson said.

Deputies searched neighborhoods around the site of the shooting by ground and air for the assailant, described as a roughly 5-foot-5-inch black man with a beard, wearing camouflage-print pants and no shirt.

It was unclear what prompted the shooting, Glisson said.