Suspect in custody after shooting in Spring Valley

San Diego State University plans to offer a course called “Black Minds Matter: A Focus on Black Boys and Men in Education,” that was inspired in part by the Black Lives Matter movement.
As San Diegans struggle to deal with this heat wave - the high temperatures are already taking a toll. The nurse practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic say the results are showing up on the local health front.
A San Diego woman is among the thousands who had to be rescued from the historic flooding in south Texas.
We looked at how San Diego Unified, Cajon Valley Union and City Heights Prep Charter School teach our large refugee student population. Not everyone agrees how best to do it.
A shooting in a neighborhood near Sweetwater Regional Park left a woman wounded this afternoon and the suspected gunman under arrest.
Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer said in San Diego Tuesday that the recent fatal collisions of U.S. destroyers with merchant vessels in Asia were "unacceptable" and would be thoroughly reviewed.
A San Diego lifeguard sergeant who sued the city earlier in the year over water-rescue response times said Tuesday that the city's fire chief has blocked a lifeguard river rescue team from responding to the Hurricane Harvey disaster in Texas.
Thanks to an attentive farmworker, two Labrador retrievers were recuperating at a county animal shelter Tuesday after spending days stuck and starving in an underground pipe at a North County orchard.
Here at KFMB Stations our hearts go out to those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. We can make a difference now as rescue, recovery and relief efforts are underway in Texas. One generous San Diegan has also decided to personally help double the support from San Diego.