Joel Osteen Responds to Accusations of Closing Megachurch Doors to Texas Flood Victims

Fifth Harmony have spoken out about accusations that they threw shade at former member Camila Cabello during Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards.
This isn't a look we're used to seeing on Victoria Beckham, but we are here for it.
Though she's become known for stepping out in figure-flattering sheath dresses, the 43-year-old fashion designer left her New York City hotel on Tuesday in bubblegum pink plaid pajamas!
Pastor Joel Osteen opened the doors to his megachurch, Lakewood, in Houston Texas, on Tuesday -- after finding himself in a bit of hot water.
Pastor Joel Osteen opened the doors to his megachurch, Lakewood, in Houston Texas, on Tuesday -- after finding himself in a bit of hot water.
Bachelor star Nick Viall has spoken out about his split from Vanessa Grimaldi, revealing he still loves his ex-fiancée and that they remain each other’s “support network.”
Clint Black is doing what he can for his hometown of Houston, Texas, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
Beyonce is actively helping out her hometown of Houston, Texas, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey's devastation.