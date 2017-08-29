La Jolla: Town hall meeting will discuss short-term rentals

Here at KFMB Stations our hearts go out to those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. We can make a difference now as rescue, recovery and relief efforts are underway in Texas. One generous San Diegan has also decided to personally help double the support from San Diego.
A shooting in a neighborhood near Sweetwater Regional Park left a woman wounded Tuesday afternoon and triggered a search for the gunman.
Forecasters say heavy rains are continuing to spread over southeastern Texas and southern Louisiana.
A San Diego lifeguard sergeant who sued the city earlier in the year over water-rescue response times said Tuesday that the city's fire chief has blocked a lifeguard river rescue team from responding to the Hurricane Harvey disaster in Texas.
Houston's system of bayous and reservoirs was built to drain a tabletop-flat city prone to heavy rains. But its Depression-era design is no match for the stresses brought by explosive development and ever-wetter storms.
Addressing an immediate need for children's clothing and school uniforms in Hurricane-ravaged Houston, the San Diego Unified School District Tuesday sent out its own plea for donations.
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified four law enforcement officers and a pistol-toting young man who got into an exchange of gunfire that left the latter dead in a neighborhood near Mount Miguel High School.
The California Independent System Operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert for voluntary electricity conservation fro 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29 due to heat wave.
A Mexican citizen and prolific immigrant smuggler who threw a softball-sized rock at a U.S. Border Patrol agent, striking him in the face, was sentenced Monday to more than eight years in federal prison.