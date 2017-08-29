San Diego woman's Houston horror story

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A San Diego woman is among the thousands who had to be rescued from the historic flooding in south Texas.

Barbara Chandler was visiting her sister when the disaster struck.

Chandler shared pictures taken in a town about 20 miles north of Houston.

The San Diego resident, who used to work at KFMB Stations, went to Texas last week to celebrate her birthday, visit her sister and meet up with a friend.

They knew Harvey was coming and expected some rain. But what happened Monday caught them totally by surprise.

"Everything changed..." said Chandler. "And it changed fast."

Streets quickly turned into lakes and around 6 p.m. Monday night a neighbor pounded on her sister's door with a warning.

"[She said] 'Rescue boats are coming and you might want to get out of here now because they're not going to come after dark,'" Chandler said. "We looked at each other and said 'Let's get the hell out of dodge.'"

But Chandler's sister - who has trouble walking - couldn't make it. When a stranger heard that, he didn't hesitate to help.

"A man carried my sister on his back through all that knee-deep water, through fences, backyards, mud to get to the next block where the boats were at," Chandler said.

Eventually, they made it to a shelter.

Chandler says the people were kind and generous, making a tough situation tolerable.

She said she will spend Tuesday night at her sister's boyfriend's house where they have electricity, but no water.

She's hoping the flooding doesn't get worse, forcing them back into the shelter.

